'Glass' stays solidly in first place this weekend at movies

Associated Press

NEW YORK

Matthew McConaughey notched one of the worst debuts of his career, Oscar nominees saw only modest bumps and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” easily remained No. 1 on a quiet weekend in movie theaters.

The weekend’s two new wide releases — McConaughey’s tropic noir “Serenity” and the updated King Arthur tale “The Kid Who Would Be King” — both flopped with moviegoers who instead continued to flock to “Glass” and Kevin Hart’s “The Upside.”

Shyamalan’s sequel to “Unbreakable” and “Split” sold $19 million in tickets according to estimates Sunday, a decent 53 percent drop from its opening weekend. In 10 days of release, Shyamalan’s self-financed thriller has made $73.6 million domestically and $162.7 million globally.

“The Upside,” starring Hart and Bryan Cranston, also stayed lodged in second place with $12.2 million in its third weekend.

The weekend’s biggest budget new entry, “The Kid Who Would Be King,” opened poorly with $7.3 million against a $59 million budget. The 20th Century Fox release, produced by Working Title, was written and directed by “Attack the Block” filmmaker Joe Cornish. In his modern-day London version of the legend, a working-class boy pulls Excalibur from a stone.

Though “The Kid Who Would Be King” drew good reviews (86 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and was largely pleasing to audiences (who gave it a B-plus CinemaScore), Cornish’s film came in on the low side of already undersized expectations.

Smaller still was “Serenity,” from the recently launched distributor Aviron Pictures. Though boasting a respected writer-director (Steven Knight, the creator of “Peaky Blinders” and maker of 2013’s “Locke”) and a starry cast including Anne Hathaway and Jason Clarke, “Serenity” made only a minor disturbance at the box office with $4.8 million in ticket sales.