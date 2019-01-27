Eagle Watch Day is Saturday in Pennsylvania

Staff report

WARREN COUNTY, PA.

Eagle Watch Day, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Big Bend Recreation Area, is an opportunity for nature lovers in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys interested in seeing American Bald Eagles in the wild.

A popular resting area for eagles that appreciate the unfrozen water conditions, this area will allow onlookers to view the birds’ temporary stopovers in the vicinity of Kinzua Dam, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers.

Other wintering birds and cold-water creatures also may be observed. In addition to wildlife observation, activities include an audio-visual program detailing eagle-restoration efforts presented by David Donachy, Pennsylvania game warden, and a “Caching with Eagles,” organized by Kinzua Cachers. Several temporary caches will be set up around the recreation area.

These sites will be open for public viewing: Big Bend Visitor Center, Riverside Watchable Wildlife Trail/Viewing Platform (located along Allegheny River tailwaters) and Kinzua Dam roadway. Sites will be staffed, and spotting scopes will be available to better observe the eagles.

The event is free to attend and pre-registration is not required, but those older than 17 must show photo identification to gain access to the roadway at the dam. Interior tours of the dam will not be available.

For information, contact Steve Lauser, Corps of Engineers, at 814-726-0661.