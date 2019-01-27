CORRECTION

The weekly TV listings in Saturday’s Vindicator were incorrect. Please check the daily listings in the print editions this week for the correct shows and times. A corrected weekly listing is available as a PDF download at www.vindy.com/documents/2019/jan/26/tv-book-01-26-2019/ on Vindy.com.

