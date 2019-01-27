Compco Industries announced these promotions within its staff.

Meribeth Pantall-Noble of Poland is now vice president, corporate human resources. Pantall-Noble previously served as the company’s corporate director of human resources.

Mark Cornman of Austintown has been promoted from corporate controller to vice president of corporate finance.

Matt Werner of East Palestine is the new vice president of operations. Werner has been in management roles at Compco since 2010.

Aim Transportation Solutions, a nationwide full-service transportation provider, headquartered in Girard, announced the promotions of Scott Fleming and Geoffrey Fleming.

Effective Jan. 1, they have been promoted to the positions of co-presidents alongside their father, Aim’s founder and CEO, Tom Fleming. In their new positions, Scott and Geoffrey will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of all the Aim Transportation Solutions companies.

Scott is a graduate of Malone College and a former Marine Corps veteran. He joined Aim full time in 1999 and has worked in various positions and divisions within the company, starting with sweeping floors and moving on to asset management as part of the maintenance department; sales out at Aim’s Denver location; regional coordinator for Aim Integrated Logistics; and president of Aim Services Co. He, his wife Erica and their three children live in Canfield.

Geoffrey, a graduate of Boston College with a master’s of business administration degree from the Kellogg School of Business, joined Aim full time in 2005. He has experience in various roles throughout the company, including maintenance operations, working as a member of the Chicago sales team, and vice president of purchasing. He, his wife Amy and their two children live in Pine, Pa.