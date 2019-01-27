COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS
COURTS
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
NEW CASES
University of Akron v. Samantha Boyer, money.
State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. Dilco Industries, money.
Shannon Etto v. Ventra Salem LLC, money.
The Community Improvement Corp. v. Scholastic Endeavors LLC et al, money.
DIVORCES GRANTED
Kandi Tanner v. James Tanner.
DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED
William Alesi and Linda Merino.
Stephanie Merriman and Larry Merriman.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Docket
Sam Lamancusa v. Annie C. Brown et al, foreclosure.
Sam Lamancusa v. Paul A. Aulizia et al, foreclosure.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Donald L. Hixson et al, foreclosure.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. et al v. Unknown spouse et al, foreclosure.
US Bank NA v. Dan Diamond et al, foreclosure.
US Bank NA v. Dorothy Callos et al, foreclosure.
Sam Lamancusa v. Mark A. Taylor et al, foreclosure.
US Bank Trust NA v. Nicholas Deforest et al, foreclosure.
Midland Funding LLC v. Anngella J. Noark, default.
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Retirement Service v. Thomas Mahoney et al, default.
Midland Funding LLC v. Dennis Musser, default.
Discover Bank v. Chad E. Harnet, default.
Shirley Prokes v. Mehrdad M. Zarrinmakan M.D. et al, dismissed.
Lee Silvernail et al v. Thomas B. Jones Jr. M.D. et al, dismissed.
Marianne Rushen v. Carmen J. Altobelli et al, dismissed.
Steven D. Ruple v. Kevin J. Schneider et al, dismissed.
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Sherry L. Desenburg et al, dismissed.
Midland Funding LLC v. Kristina J. Reider, dismissed.
Sherrey L. McMahon v. City of Warren et al, dismissed.
Midland Funding LLC v. Kellie Backer, dismissed.
Madison Revolving Trust LLC 2017 v. unkown heirs et al, dismissed.
US Bank NA v. Mary A. Chupak et al, dismissed.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Deloris J. Clutter et al, dismissed.
Lisa Ocheltree v. Gregory A. Davenport DDS et al, dismissed.
JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Matthew R. Moore et al, dismissed.
Akin Davis III v. Geico Insurance Co. et al, dismissed.
US Bank NA v. Joshua W. Robbs et al, dismissed.
Terry Brannon v. William J. Sanchez et al, dismissed.
Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Christopher J. Burke et al, dismissed.
Federal National Mortgage Association v. Karen A. Elder et al, dismissed.
State v. Jack Mullenax, sentenced.
State v. Justin S. Riley, sentenced.
State v. Kelly C. Ryan, sentenced (2).
State v. Dylan A. Bever, sentenced.
State v. Daniel J. Blasco, sentenced.
State v. Amadi D. Morris, sentenced.
State v. Brandon J. Leech, sentenced.
State v. Kevin Streeter, sentenced.
State v. Shawn M. Squires, sentenced.
State v. Corey A. Snyder, sentenced.
State v. Joshua Kistler, sentenced (2).
Trumbull County Commissioners v. Nicholas Besoiu et al, settled.
Nicholas Costea III v. Nick Strimbu Inc. et al, settled.
Robert Donahue v. Kelly Krise et al, dismissed.
Sasha L. Moses v. Chad J. Eaton et al, dismissed.
Anthony J. Vigorito et al v. Quinton Grundy et al, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. Michael J. Livi Jr. et al, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. Eric L. Pasky et al, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. Alan C. Miller et al, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. Nathan S. Greathouse et al, dismissed.
Dissolutions granted
Birt A. Underwood and Jennifer D. Underwood.
Michael S. Guarnieri Sr. and Angela M. Guarnieri.
Timothy M. Barnes and Catherine A. Barnes.
Brittany N. Perricellia and Michael L. Perricellia.
Adella I. Cottrill and Charles M. Cottrill.
Laura A. Cuttica and Andrew R. Cuttica.
Linda Rucci and Sebastian Rucci.
Divorces granted
Craig R. Whitman v. Judith E. Whitman.
Kelli R. Blenton v. Jason W. Blenton.
Joseph Bush v. Rebecca Bush.
Meghan Hiland v. Frank A. Hiland.
Kasandra Davis Miller v. Carl L. Davis Jr.
Domestic cases dismissed
Susan Pietrangeli v. Frank A. Pietrangeli, dismissed.
Katelyn N. Binion v. Damien J.C. Binion, dismissed.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.