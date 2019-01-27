Budding video-game developers’ creations seen globally

By William K. Alcorn

Area video-game enthusiasts hunkered down in the city this weekend, testing and increasing and sharing their skills, along with people around the globe, in an event called Global Game Jam.

Their individual and collective goals are to create a game with the theme of “What is Home to You” within a 48-hour time limit. The 2019 theme was a secret until the event began Friday afternoon.

The local group, members of Youngstown Game Developers and others, jammed at Oak Hill Collaborative where many worked through the night Friday and Saturday. They will present their creations – literally, to the world – this afternoon by uploading them to the Jam.

“The Jam is known for helping foster new friendships and increasing confidence and opportunities within the community, and it’s always an intellectual challenge,” said Kendra Corpier, who founded Youngstown Game Developers in 2014.

People don’t need game development skills to participate. It is more about networking, expanding skills and learning, said Corpier, who coordinates activities for the Youngstown group and organized participation in the Global event.

“The point is to meet other game developers, learn from each other, and socialize,” said Alex Nischwitz of Cornersburg, co-coordinator of the Youngstown group with Corpier, who holds a bachelor’s degree in game development and is pursuing a master’s degree in computer science at Youngstown State University.

Nischwitz, a graduate school student pursuing a specialized master’s degree in game programming, said he is not only passionate about creating games, but sees it as a way to create something beyond himself and to build community.

“It’s not just about entertainment. Game Jams inspire people to be creative and come up with new uses,” said Corpier.

“The event creates potential for new educational opportunities, especially in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics [STEM] areas,” said Nischwitz.

“The whole purpose is to create, communicate and collaborate, and for individuals to expand their skill sets. We come out for 48 hours to collaborate and create games with people we enjoy,” said Corpier, who grew up in Boardman and graduated from Canfield High School.

Three of the participants Saturday were Noah Johnson of Boardman, Mark Reinke of Jefferson and Isaac Hraga of Geneva.

Johnson, a recent YSU graduate with a degree in computer science, is participating in his third Jam.

“I see the Game Jam as a learning experience, a means of challenging myself and to better know my skills, and an opportunity to collaborate with other people,” said Johnson, who does some design and programming on his own.

Reinke and Hraga, both musicians, are studying computer science and music recording at YSU.

“I spent time at YSU getting a music degree and now I want to increase my computer knowledge. I hope to become a software developer,” Reinke said.

“I’m here to expand my knowledge and apply music knowledge to video games. I really like getting into video game sound tracks and seeing how they affect the game,” said Hraga.

The simple game prototypes developed during the Jam get exposure through publication on the organization’s website, GlobalGameJam.org, organizers said.