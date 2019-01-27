Autism-friendly designation for SeaWorld’s Aquatica

ORLANDO, Fla.

SeaWorld officials say its Aquatica Orlando park is becoming the world’s first water park to be credentialed for visitors with autism.

Aquatica Orlando recently received a designation as a “Certified Autism Center” from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

As part of the credentialing process, the staff at Aquatica is continually trained to assist guests with autism and their families. Autistic guests and their families also are given specific information about which attractions might be best for them.

The park also is planning to have a quiet room with adjustable lighting and a comfortable seating area for guests to take a break.

Disneyland raising prices, cheapest daily ticket more than $100

LOS ANGELES

Disneyland Resort is raising prices ahead of the scheduled opening of a Star Wars-themed expansion, with the cheapest daily ticket costing more than $100.

Less than a year ago, prices were raised by up to 18 percent. The prices that took effect this month for tickets, annual passes and parking represent increases of up to 25 percent.

The Los Angeles Times reported price increases in recent years haven’t thinned the throngs at Disneyland and nearby California Adventure Park.

A one-day, one-park ticket is now $104 for low-demand days, such as May weekdays. Tickets for regular- and peak-demand days are more.

The least expensive one-day ticket to Disney World in Florida is $109.

Kansas City World War I museum opens new exhibit

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

A new exhibit at a Kansas City museum documents the destruction during World War I captured in a series of jarring and sometimes unidentifiable photographs and illustrations.

The National World War I Museum and Memorial opened the exhibit called “Devastated Lands” last month, the Kansas City Star reported. The collection of photographs and illustrations shows battered landscapes along the Western Front that look akin to an uninhabited planet, according to the museum.

One photo shows a bombed cathedral in Reims, France, where French kings were once crowned. An illustration depicts soldiers’ graves. Another photo shows a devastated street in Varennes, France.

Some of the photos were taken by the U.S. Army Signal Corps, though many are unknown with vague titles such as “Ruined town.”

The exhibit will run through December.

Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas announces rare birds displayed

BROWNSVILLE, Texas

Two rare endangered tropical birds named Petey and Millie have a new home at a South Texas zoo.

Officials with the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville have announced the rhinoceros hornbills are now on display. Officials said it’s been 45 years since the zoo had any rainforest-dwelling rhinoceros hornbills, known for the hollow horn-like feature above their beaks.

The Brownsville Herald reported that the male and female birds were provided by the Sacramento Zoo. The pair arrived Oct. 27 at the Gladys Porter Zoo and spent time in quarantine before settling in at the Indo-Australian Aviary.

Associated Press