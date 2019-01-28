Anti-Jewish taunts mar Holocaust Remembrance Day in Calif.

Associated Press

SALINAS, Calif.

A peaceful walk to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day in central California was interrupted by a motorist shouting insults against Jews.

About 100 people gathered in Salinas today for the event following a service at the Church of Jesus Christ Temple Philadelphia.

A man in a black BMW SUV drove by and yelled obscenities and insults against Israel and the Jewish people. The man then circled back and harassed the walkers for a second time before driving off.

Nino Macias, who participated in the walk with his son, says days of remembrance are important to teach children about history and the importance of tolerance.

Temple Philadelphia says it has been building ties with the Jewish community in Salinas for decades.