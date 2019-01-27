METRO DIGEST || All about birds

All about birds

MERCER, Pa.

Mercer County Conservation District will host a program on “winged architects” as part of its “Get Outside, Come Alive” series at 9 a.m. Feb. 9 at Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road. Special guests Specialty Outdoors of Butler County will present an interactive program on bird nests, bird houses and bird behavior, using a variety of guided discovery techniques, interactive games and displays. Bird houses will be given away at the end of the program.

The program is free but requires registration by Feb. 6. For information or registration, call 724-662-2242.

Senate Page Program

WASHINGTON

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman’s office is accepting applications to the U.S. Senate Page Program through March 29. Students will have an opportunity to apply to be part of the page program for one of the summer sessions. Ssession one starts June 10; session two starts July 8. To apply for the program, you must be an Ohio resident, a junior in high school who will be 16 or 17 years of age, but not yet 18 on or before the date of appointment, and have a minimum 3.0 grade point average.

Fill out the online application here: https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/37ca4458-ad69-4dd3-a1d6-ae6e81173a64/.

Pa. finance reports

MERCER, PA.

Thursday is the deadline for all candidates and treasurers of political committees and lobbyists to file the annual campaign finance expense reports and statements in the office of Secretary of the Commonwealth and/or the Mercer County Bureau of Elections. The report must be complete as of Dec. 31, 2018. For information, call 724-662-7542.

Boy sentenced

RAVENNA

A 13-year-old Ohio boy who stole a handgun from his grandfather’s gun cabinet and fatally shot his 11-year-old brother has been sentenced to seven years in a youth prison. The Record-Courier reports a Portage County judge on Friday decided not to classify the 13-year-old as a serious youthful offender, which means he can’t be sent to adult prison for rule violations. The Associated Press is not identifying him because of his age. The shooting occurred last April in Streetsboro. The boy was subsequently diagnosed with multiple psychological disorders. A psychologist said those disorders were rooted in the abuse he suffered as a toddler before he and his brother were adopted. The boy said in court he didn’t realize he loved his brother until he was dead.

Akron cyber attack

AKRON (AP)

Officials say a financially motivated cyberattack on computer servers forced the city to shut down its 311 call center line as it prepared to dig out from a snowstorm. The Akron Beacon Journal reports a city spokeswoman says the attack included ransomware that demanded thousands of dollars. Ransomware is malicious software that threatens to publish a target’s data or block access to it. Mayor Dan Horrigan said at a news conference Friday the city learned of the attack Tuesday and that it also targeted “critical” hardware and software systems. The FBI and Ohio State Highway Patrol have joined Akron’s investigation into the attack. Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday approved Horrigan’s request for state help and activated eight cybersecurity experts from the Ohio National Guard Cyber Team.

Man who spent days with body convicted

CINCINNATI (AP)

A man who Cincinnati police say killed his girlfriend and then spent three days in a home with her body has been found guilty of murder.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Thomas Walker was in a rage when he shot 41-year-old Necole Craig-Jones in the head at their Cincinnati home in May 2016. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a Hamilton County jury reached its verdict Thursday, finding Walker guilty of charges that also included gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14.