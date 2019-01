Agenda Monday

Austintown school board, work session, 11 a.m., Dr. David Ritchie legacy room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Austintown school board, regular session, 5 p.m., Austintown Middle School, 900-1104 S. Raccoon Road.

Austintown Township trustees, 3:30 p.m., 82 Ohltown Road.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, department head meeting, 8:30 a.m., administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Coitsville Township combined zoning board, 6 p.m., 3711 McCartney Road.

Girard City Council, public meeting, 6 p.m.; finance committee meeting, 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, second floor, 100 W. Main St.

Howland school board, 6:30 p.m., administrative board room, 8200 South St. SE.

Hubbard school board, regular session at 7 a.m., work session at 5:30 p.m., 108 Orchard Ave.

Lordstown Village Council Finance Committee, 1 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, capital facilities and grounds committee, 4:45 p.m.; ethics committee, 5:45 p.m.; board meeting, 6 p.m., Leonard Kirtz School, 4801 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., CSB building, 2nd floor, suite 201, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., Harriet T. Upton room, administration building, 105 High St. NE.

AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.