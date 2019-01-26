Whistle & Keg to open downtown Cleveland location

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Whistle & Keg, the downtown “pour-your-own beer” taproom, will expand to a second location in downtown Cleveland in the second half of February.

The bar, at the corner of South Phelps and Federal streets and known for its salvaged Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. steam whistle, is owned by local brothers Joe and Mike Thomas.

“Opening a bar in Cleveland has always been in the back of our minds, ever since day one,” Joe Thomas said.

The new location will be at 818 Huron Road East and will feature 50 taps.

“The new location will have the same look and feel as the Youngstown location. Just like here, we’re building the new bar in a very old building, so we have to work with the space we’re given, so in that way it’ll be unique,” Joe Thomas said. “But when our Youngstown customers walk into the new bar, they’ll see a few changes but the feel will be the same.”

As Cleveland is a larger market and home to more craft breweries and bars catering to craft beer, Thomas said the new location will feature many Ohio-brewed beers and Cleveland exclusives.

For the brothers, the Youngstown location has financially met their expectations, but the real “proof of concept” in their estimation has been the steady, repeat customers the bar has attracted.

“We have great customers who seem to enjoy the experience and come back again and again,” Joe Thomas said. “Obviously having a strong business is great, but seeing customers who keep coming back really confirms for us that our model works.”

He said the Cleveland site will have event nights similar to those at the Youngstown location, such as the book club and beer pong league.

“We’re always trying to find unique events for our customers, and that’ll be the same in Cleveland,” Joe Thomas said.

The new taproom is expected to have between 12 and 15 employees and will be similar in size to the Youngstown location.