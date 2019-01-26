POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Girard, Liberty and Hubbard:

GIRARD

Jan. 18

Arrest: Police assumed custody of Dawn R. Rankin, 47, of East Liberty Street, Girard, who was wanted on a city warrant.

Menacing: A woman alleged three people threatened to fight her 15-year-old daughter after she had dropped the girl at a bus stop near North Davis and Taylor avenues.

Breaking and entering: Someone in the 20 block of West Wilson Avenue kicked in a garage door and removed two wheelbarrows, a jackhammer and other tools, resulting in an estimated $9,870 loss.

Jan. 19

Arrest: Niles police handed Kelley R. Bright, 51, to Girard authorities. Bright, of Anna Street, Niles, was booked on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Jan. 20

Arrests: After assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a vehicular accident on Interstate 80, officers charged Nafis K. Brown, 24, of Jackson Court, Pa., and Nicholas J. Ostheimer, no information provided, with falsification after alleging both gave a false name regarding Brown’s identity to hide the fact that he was wanted on Pennsylvania warrants that included charges of robbery and weapons offenses. Ostheimer also was cited on a charge of having a suspected marijuana cigar.

Criminal mischief: A man who owns a piece of rental property on Taylor Avenue reported two men plowed snow in front of a side door, rendering it unable to be opened.

Jan. 21

Theft: A man told authorities he returned to his Townsend Avenue residence to discover about $1,000 worth of miscellaneous tools had been taken.

Jan. 22

Arrests: While dealing with a disturbance at a business in the 300 block of Market Street, officers charged Nadine Nevarez of Lewis Street, Hubbard, with disorderly conduct after alleging Nevarez, 38, tried to fight with a few patrons, then threw snow and ice chunks at vehicles parked nearby. Also, authorities arrested Brian L. LaRosa, 40, of Trumbull Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Hancock County, W.Va., warrant.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Church Hill Road resulted in minor-misdemeanor citations charging Andrew M. Guerrieri, 21, with drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia. Guerrieri, of Dravis Street, Girard, had a mason jar containing a bag of suspected raw marijuana, a bowl and a pipe with suspected marijuana residue and papers commonly used to roll marijuana, a report showed.

Theft: A Pittsburg Avenue woman discovered a $200 model car missing from her home.

Arrest: Authorities met with Youngstown police to pick up Christopher Thompson, 60, of Washington Boulevard, Boardman. He was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Jan. 23

Trespassing: Police responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in snow near a set of railroad tracks off U.S. Route 422 before charging Mark E. Fauvie, 35, of West Fifth Street, McDonald, and Aaron Skeins Jr., 32, of Viall Road, Austintown, with criminal trespassing after saying the two men were on private property. Skeins also was wanted on a Punxsutawney, Pa., warrant.

Burglary: A woman alleged a former friend with whom she had a falling out entered the accuser’s Washington Avenue residence without permission, threatened her and left in a vehicle.

Harassment: An Elruth Avenue woman said her former husband has made and sent numerous such calls and text messages, ignoring a no-contact order she had filed against him.

Harassment: A Trumbull Avenue woman said a man she had met via a social-media website sent her and her husband a series of threatening text messages.

LIBERTY

Jan. 18

Arrest: Police responded to information that a man was slumped near an entrance sign to a mobile-home park before arresting Joshua Keeley, 35, of Craig Lane, Girard, after ascertaining Keeley was wanted on a Niles felony warrant charging him with possessing dangerous drugs.

Arrest: Police in the 2900 block of Roosevelt Drive arrested Dawn R. Rankin, 47, who was wanted on a warrant. Rankin, of East Liberty Street, Girard, also was charged with obstructing official business when, authorities alleged, she gave them a false last name.

Assault: A Girard woman alleged her former boyfriend, of Scott Lane, struck her nose and slapped her face during an argument, though the accuser had no serious injuries.

Criminal damaging: A Holly Drive man discovered extensive damage to his vehicle that included two punctured tires, key marks in the finish and two broken side mirrors, for an estimated $1,000 repair estimate.

Arrest: While responding to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver near Logan Way, police charged Cara B. Austin of Madison Road, Youngstown, with operating a vehicle impaired. Austin, 53, registered a 0.15 blood-alcohol content, nearly double the state’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Jan. 19

Arrest: Officers responded to a car accident with possible injuries on Anderson-Morris Road before charging Ronald R. Orwig Jr., 38, of Pleasant Valley Road, Girard, with operating a vehicle impaired and leaving the scene of an accident. Orwig, who refused to submit to a breath test, fled from the scene on foot, a report indicated.

Jan. 21

Drugs: After pulling him over near Colonial Drive, officers charged Bryandon M. Rutland, 29, of Volney Road, Youngstown, with drug abuse and driving under suspension. Rutland had a knotted bag of suspected marijuana in his pocket, authorities alleged.

Domestic violence: Tyquon J. Myers, 19, of Atkinson Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with the crime after the mother of his child alleged that during an argument at a Logan Gate Road residence, he smacked and punched her head and face. A short time later, Myers pushed the woman into a wall, then beat up and choked the accuser, causing her to temporarily lose consciousness, she further alleged. The victim suffered injuries that included a possible broken finger, police said.

Jan. 22

Arrest: A vehicle check on Staunton Drive led to the arrest of Shafara L. Jackson, 22, of Carter Circle, Boardman, who was wanted on a warrant from that township.

Harassment: A Townsend Avenue man said his soon-to-be former wife has sent him such text messages.

Theft by deception: An official with Walmart, 200 Goldie Road, alleged an employee about to be terminated has stolen an undisclosed sum of money over a period of time. A theft charge was pending against the 26-year-old Youngstown man.

Harassment: A Townsend Avenue woman alleged a Youngstown man, 37, called and threatened to throw her into McKelvey Lake on the East Side and burn the accuser.

Jan. 23

Arrest: Police in Mahoning County picked up Armory I. Yates, 19, of Youngstown, who was wanted on a warrant.

Arrest: After responding to a vehicular crash in the 200 block of Goldie Road, officers arrested Dre’vaune Booth, 22, of Taylor Drive, Youngstown, upon discovering Booth was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Criminal mischief: A Sampson Road woman noticed someone had scattered an abundant amount of nails in front of her garage door.

Theft: A Green Acres Drive man reported a $2,200 four-wheel vehicle stolen.

Arrest: Officers answered a call about a person not wanted at a Belmont Avenue apartment before taking Jerome D. Christian Jr., 63, into custody. Christian, of McGuffey Road, Youngstown, was wanted on a township warrant.

HUBBARD

Jan. 18

Arrest: Brookfield police who were investigating a suspicious vehicle took into custody Terry L. Fair, 29, of South State Line Road, Masury, who was wanted on a Hubbard warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Jan. 23

Threats: A Mock Street woman told police a person she briefly corresponded with via an online dating site, whom they identified as a 23-year-old Campbell man, made terroristic threats to shoot up a school, along with derogatory statements about the accuser after she informed the man that she wanted no further contact with him, and before she blocked him.