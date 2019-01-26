State library funding flush as Y’town library seeks levy renewal in 2019

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The state’s Public Library Fund “continues to exceed expectations” for its revenue contributions to the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, said Aimee Fifarek, library executive director.

Fifarek delivered a report on the library’s external funding sources to the library board in December, citing about $379 million funneled toward Ohio libraries from the state’s general fund in 2017 – one of the highest revenue marks seen since 2008, when the Public Library Fund’s 2.2 percent share of the state’s general fund was reduced.

Since then, the PLF’s highest point was about $381 million in 2015. Its lowest was at $344 million in 2012, when 1.5 percent of the fund was deducted for other state library services.

In 2018, Mahoning County libraries received more than $8.6 million from the fund, according to the Ohio Library Council.

Fifarek told the board the council is preparing a plea this year to lawmakers to restore the Public Library Fund to previous levels. At the same time, the board plans to seek renewal of its 2.4-mill, five-year operating levy on November’s general election ballot.

Unrelatedly, Fifarek reported this month the library is preparing for a new, free weekly reading tutor class for K-3 students, set to start Feb. 6 and run for six weeks. The library is partnering with Ohio Reading Corps for the pilot program.

Trained corps members will be available for one-on-one or small group reading tutorials from 4 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday from Feb. 6 to Feb. 27 at the library’s Boardman and Michael Kusalaba branches.