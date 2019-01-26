Hunt Valve contracts

SALEM

The federal government awarded military contracts totaling $324,236 to Hunt Valve Co., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, for safety relief valves, and doing business as Waeco Valve, for check valve parts kits.

Rate cut proposed

COLUMBUS

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation has proposed a 20-percent reduction in the average premium rate it charges private employers – its largest rate cut in nearly 60 years if approved by the agency’s board of directors.

If approved by the board at its Feb. 22 meeting, the rate reduction would be effective July 1 and save private employers $244 million over premiums for fiscal year 2019.

The proposed cut would follow a 12 percent reduction last year and a pattern of no increases since 2006. It would also follow a 12 percent rate reduction for public employers – counties, cities, schools and others – that went into effect Jan. 1.

Fiat Chrysler recalls pickups for steering

DETROIT

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 182,000 pickup trucks worldwide to fix an electrical problem that can knock out the power steering.

The recall covers Ram 1500 pickups from the 2019 model year. Most are in the U.S. and Canada. One-third are still on dealer lots.

The company said Friday a fastener that grounds the battery wasn’t secured properly in manufacturing. The connection can become loose, which disables the power steering. Drivers can still steer but the effort it takes wouldn’t be consistent.

Measles outbreak grows in NW US

VANCOUVER, Wash.

The number of confirmed measles cases near Portland, Ore., grew to 30 Friday – an outbreak boosted by lower-than-normal vaccination rates in what’s been identified as an anti-vaccination U.S. “hot spot.”

Public health officials in southwest Washington, just across the Columbia River from Portland said people may have been exposed to the dangerous disease at more than three dozen locations, including Portland International Airport, a Portland Trail Blazers game, an Amazon Locker location and stores such as Costco and Ikea.

Twenty-six of the confirmed patients had not been vaccinated against measles and the vaccination status of four others who were infected is unknown. One person has been hospitalized.

Brazil dam collapses

SAO PAULO

A dam that held back mining waste collapsed Friday in Brazil, inundating a nearby community in reddish-brown sludge, killing at least seven people and leaving scores of others missing.

Parts of the city of Brumadinho were evacuated, and firefighters rescued people by helicopter and ground vehicles. Local television channel TV Record showed a helicopter hovering inches off the ground as it pulled people covered in mud out of the waste.

Seven bodies had been recovered by late Friday, according to a statement from the governor’s office of Minas Gerais state.

Staff/wire reports