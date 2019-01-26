HOERIG TRIAL | Karl Hoerig’s service comrades remark on guilty verdict

Staff report

VIENNA

Fellow servicemen of slain U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Karl Hoerig said the loss of their “wing man and friend has been an emotional and difficult experience.”

Members of the 910th Airlift Wing unit said they, along with Mahoning Valley residents, were “anxiously awaiting” the trial of Hoerig’s wife, Claudia Hoerig, in his 2007 shooting death, according to a statement released Friday evening.

After a nearly two-week trial, jurors Thursday convicted Hoerig of aggravated murder, concluding she planned his death in advance, before fleeing to her native Brazil. She will be sentenced Feb. 8.

Karl Hoerig flew helicopters for the Army Guard and C-130 aircrafts with the Air National Guard, according to his obituary, and had served at the township base.

“The thoughts and prayers of the Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 910th Airlift Wing and our Youngstown Air Reserve Station family are with Maj. Hoerig’s family as justice has finally been achieved for their loved one and our fallen comrade in arms,” the statement reads. “Those who knew him know Maj. Hoerig would want our mission at the 910th to go on. Today, we stand together as professional, resilient Reserve Citizen Airmen performing our mission, believing justice for Karl and peace for his family [are] here at last.”