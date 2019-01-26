METRO DIGEST || Hill’s attorneys appeal

Hill’s attorneys appeal

COLUMBUS

Attorneys for Danny Lee Hill have appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court a December decision by the Warren-based 11th District Court of Appeals that denied Hill a new trial.

The issue is whether Hill should get a new trial based on the unreliability of bite-mark evidence used at Hill’s 1986 Trumbull County trial.

Hill, 52, was sentenced to death for raping, torturing then killing Raymond Fife, 12, in 1985, in a wooded area off Palmyra Road Southwest in Warren.

Hill was also the subject of a Jan. 6 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that restored the possibility Hill will suffer the death penalty. That case, which pertains to whether Hill is too intellectually disabled to be executed, is pending with the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is ordered to issue a new ruling based on only relevant case law.

Mistaken identity

YOUNGSTOWN

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg early Thursday morning near the intersection of Hilton and South avenues and JQ’s Convenient Store.

The man told an officer who met with the man hours later at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital he was hit in his right leg, just below the knee.

He said a black-colored vehicle pulled up alongside him while he was walking and someone on the driver’s side of the vehicle pulled out a shotgun and fired twice. The ammunition appeared to be buckshot, due to the nature of the wound, the officer noted.

“[The man] does not know who may have done this to him and he believes the assailant(s) may have mistaken him for someone else,” the report states.

Cop-shooting trial

YOUNGSTOWN

Closing arguments are expected Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of shooting at two city police officers last January.

Testimony wrapped up Friday in the trial of Gerald Wainwright, 26, who faces two counts of felonious assault on a police officer and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police said Wainwright fired at two city police officers who tried to question him after they spotted him walking in a South Side street wearing a mask and carrying a backpack. The officers returned fire, wounding Wainwright.

Man shot in Warren

WARREN

A city man, 66, suffered an “apparent minor injury” after someone shot at him at 11:57 p.m. Thursday on McMyler Street Northwest, causing bleeding on his neck. Police believe a bullet entered the man’s jacket near the left shoulder. It was found in his T-shirt. The man said he was walking on McMyler toward Parkman Road Northwest when a car pulled up. A man yelled at him about stealing his brother’s cash, then fired one time, striking the victim’s neck.

The victim ran north on Parkman Road while the suspect continued to fire. No other shots hit the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Flooded roads

BRACEVILLE

The National Weather Service on Friday reported minor flooding in parts of the township, which would have made several roads impassable. NWS reported Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station, along the portion of state Route 534 between U.S. Route 422 and state Route 82, was about 2 feet over the 9.5-foot flood stage Friday afternoon. At 11 feet, nearby Barclay Messerly, McConnell East and Knowlton roads become impassable by high water. The area’s flood warning was extended from the afternoon into the late night, but water levels were eventually expected to recede below the flood stage.

Poland man in custody

LOWELLVILLE

After a weeklong search, a Poland man wanted on charges of online menacing and harassment is in custody. The suspect, David Rowbotham, 42, was being sought by U.S. Marshals on eight outstanding warrants when he surrendered Friday afternoon, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Rowbotham is accused of menacing by stalking and telecommunications harassment after a disagreement with the Lowellville School District. He is in the Mahoning County jail and will face arraignment in Struthers Municipal Court on Monday.

Shot with BB gun

WARREN

A 26-year-old woman suffered serious BB-gunshot wounds of the face and hand and was hospitalized after a 7:01 p.m. robbery Thursday on Kenilworth Street Southeast near Youngstown Road. A man with her, 30, suffered lesser BB-gun injuries. Police spoke with the pair at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where they said they were visiting a friend and were “rushed” by three males after they got out of their car. The woman had “multiple pellets in her face area including both sides of her face, mouth, forehead and her right wrist,” police said. The male victim said the males appeared to be juveniles, and they wanted money and brandished what he thought were handguns. He gave the three his wallet, containing $187, and his watch.

Facing robbery charges

BOARDMAN

A woman accused of shoplifting Thursday from JCPenney in the Southern Park Mall on Market Street was arrested on a robbery charge when police found she was carrying a gun, according to police reports. Jessica Frenzel, 22, of Canfield, tried to leave the store about 2 p.m. with more than $500 worth of merchandise, reports read. Frenzel was arrested on charges of robbery, since she committed a theft offense while in possession of a deadly weapon, police said. She is scheduled to appear in county area court Tuesday.

Woman: Ex shut off power

BOARDMAN

A township woman claimed her ex-boyfriend shut her power off at her Devonshire Drive condo Thursday, leaving her without heat, according to police report. The victim told police she observed him tampering with her electric box and she believes he was attempting to “freeze her out.”

The suspect was arrested Dec. 16 on domestic-violence charges, police reports stated. The victim told police since that date, she has had to replace her deadbolt lock three times as he’s tried to gain access to her home.

Guns, TV stolen

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said a 9 mm handgun and a 5.56 mm semi-automatic rifle were taken from a Gaither Avenue home sometime overnight Wednesday. Police were called there about 8:30 a.m. Thursday by the home-owner, who said he left for work at 11 p.m. Wednesday, and when he returned, he found a back door pried open. A television and DVD player also were taken from the South Side residence.

Prostitution-sting arrest

WARREN

Courtney P. Wilson, 28, of Orlo Street Northwest, is charged with misdemeanor soliciting prostitution and possession of criminal tools after the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force arrested her during a prostitution sting Thursday.

During an undercover operation, an officer contacted Wilson on a social media advertising site for “escort services.”

She directed the undercover officer to a city location, where the officer responded and picked up Wilson.

Other officers then made a traffic stop on the vehicle and took Wilson to the Warren Police Department, where she admitted she intended to have sex for money. She was later taken to jail.

She pleaded not guilty Friday in Warren Municipal Court and was released after posting a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, meaning she didn’t have to pay anything.

Food distribution

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will have a food distribution from 8:30 to 10 a.m. today for those living in ZIP code areas 44509, 44511 and 44515.

Valid identification is required.

Showing series of films

WARREN

The Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County and the Cabin Fever Film Festival Committee will be showing a series of films 30 minutes or less featuring all genres from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Western Reserve Room inside the Raymond John Wean Foundation, 147 W. Market St., on Courthouse Square. Admission is free.

Kravitz to host meal

LIBERTY

Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave., will host a free meal for people who have been negatively affected by the federal government furlough and their families, as well as any active-duty service members and their families, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The menu will consist of chicken noodle soup, corned beef or turkey sandwiches, potato salad and a fountain drink.

Home Savings donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings presented United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley with a $60,000 check to support the organization’s various education programs. The gift will go toward United Way’s Success After 6 initiative, Young Women’s Mentorship Program, Promising Men’s Mentorship Program and VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program.

Tax-credit bill

WASHINGTON

U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., introduced a bill to encourage corporations to invest in their workers called the Patriot Employer Tax Credit Act. The bill would provide a tax credit to companies that provide “fair wages and good benefits to workers” according to a statement released by the senators. Under the Patriot Employer Tax Credit Act, qualifying businesses would receive a tax credit of up to $1,500 per employee if they meet the bill’s criteria.

Water safety class

YOUNGSTOWN

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane, is offering “Water Women,” a free class designed for women 18 or older with little or no swimming ability. The program will teach swimming and water safety in a positive environment. The program is designed to help eliminate fear of water. The first session is underway, and the second session will be offered from Feb. 23 to March 30. The third session will be offered from April 6 to May 11. Register online at jccyoungstown.org.

Amish teen rescued

WOOSTER (AP)

Authorities say a 17-year-old Amish girl driving a horse-drawn buggy has been rescued after the buggy was swept away by high water along a flooded rural road in Northeast Ohio. The Massillon Independent reports emergency personnel used an inflatable raft Thursday afternoon to rescue the teen who’d taken refuge on the buggy’s roof in Wayne County’s Sugar Creek Township. She wasn’t injured. The buggy was pulled into a ditch covered in about 5 feet of water. Officials say the horse pulling the buggy died from exposure to the cold water and subfreezing temperature.

Execution delayed

COLUMBUS (AP)

Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday delayed next month’s execution of a condemned Ohio man and ordered the prison system to look at alternative lethal injection drugs. The announcement by the Republican governor followed a federal judge’s ruling this month that said Ohio’s current execution protocol could cause the inmate “severe pain and needless suffering.”

Warren Keith Henness was scheduled to die by lethal injection Feb. 13 at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. Henness was convicted of killing 51-year-old Richard Meyers in Columbus in 1992. Authorities say Meyers had been helping Henness find a drug treatment for his wife.