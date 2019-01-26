Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The city will have a public-involvement meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments office, 100 E. Federal St., Suite 100, to present two projects to the public.

The projects are reconstructing Fifth Avenue from Federal Street north to the Madison Avenue Expressway, and reconstructing 11 downtown signals and removing seven signal lights within the limits of the Fifth Avenue project and along Wick Avenue, Front and Market streets.

The meeting will be an open-house format. The project team will be available to address questions. Written and/or oral comments may be submitted during the meeting.

Comments may also be submitted to Chuck Shasho, deputy director of public works, at 330-742-8800, cshasho@youngstownohio.gov, and City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St., Youngstown, OH 44503.

The final date to submit comments is March 22. If you are unable to attend the meeting, meeting materials and additional project information will be available at https://youngstownohio.gov.