Brazil dam collapses

SAO PAULO

A dam that held back mining waste collapsed Friday in Brazil, inundating a nearby community in reddish-brown sludge, killing at least seven people and leaving scores of others missing.

Parts of the city of Brumadinho were evacuated, and firefighters rescued people by helicopter and ground vehicles. Local television channel TV Record showed a helicopter hovering inches off the ground as it pulled people covered in mud out of the waste.

Seven bodies had been recovered by late Friday, according to a statement from the governor’s office of Minas Gerais state.

Staff/wire reports