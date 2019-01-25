UPDATE | Y'town woman is city's first homicide of 2019

YOUNGSTOWN

Police collected about 40 shell casings Thursday evening outside a McBride Street apartment on the East Side where a woman was shot to death.

Lt. Brian Welsh said detectives are trying to figure out if the woman was killed in a case of mistaken identity or was caught in the crossfire of an exchange of gunfire. He said today he did not want to speculate as investigators were gathering information.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim.

Her death is the first homicide in 2019 in Youngstown. In 2018 the city had 26 homicides.