Woman tells cops that ex-boyfriend tried to 'freeze her out'

BOARDMAN

A Boardman woman claimed that her ex-boyfriend shut her power off at her Devonshire Drive condo Thursday, leaving her without heat, according to police report.

The victim told police that she observed him tampering with her electric box and she believes he was attempting to “freeze her out.”

The suspect was arrested Dec. 16 on domestic violence charges, police reports stated.

The victim told police that since this date, she has had to replace her deadbolt lock three times, as he’s tried to gain access to her home.