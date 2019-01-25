Woman with gun faces robbery charge from JCPenney incident

BOARDMAN

A woman accused of shoplifting from JC Penney on Market Street Thursday was arrested for robbery when police found that she was carrying a gun, according to police reports.

Jessica Frenzel, 22, of Canfield, tried to exit the store at 2:12 p.m. with more than $500 worth of merchandise, reports read.

Frenzel was arrested on charges of robbery, since she committed a theft offense while in possession of a deadly weapon, police said.

She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.