Speech meet planned

HUBBARD

Hubbard High School will host a speech meet at 8 a.m. Saturday for students in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. There are 275 students registered for the meet. The students are from high schools in Austintown, Canfield, Cardinal Mooney, Champion, Columbiana, East Liverpool, Howland, Hubbard, North Jackson, Niles, Poland, South Range and Ursuline High School, Warren G. Harding High School and Youngstown East High School.

The top winners will qualify for the district speech meet, and those who do well will qualify for the state speech tournament, said Chris Moriarty, Hubbard’s speech team adviser.