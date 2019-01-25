Ryan will attend Akron’s first medical marijuana harvest

AKRON

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will attend Akron’s first medical marijuana harvest at AT-CPC of Ohio, operated by Calyx Peak Companies at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

He will be joined by Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, city of Akron Chief of Staff James Hardy, and Calyx executives. They will tour the facility. Calyx Peak operates more than 250,000 square feet of cultivation, extraction and distribution facilities across four states.