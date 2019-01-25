Ryan to co-chair caucus

WASHINGTON

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan became co-chairman of the House National Guard and Reserve Caucus with U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, a Republican from Mississippi.

“I’m honored to serve as the co-chairman of the National Guard and Reserve Caucus,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “As Ohio’s 13th district is home to Youngstown Air Reserve Station and Camp Ravenna, I understand the importance of ensuring our guardsman and reservists all across the nation are given the proper tools and necessary funding to carry out their work.”

Formed in 1996, the House National Guard and Reserve Caucus was created to ensure that the National Guard and Reserve are sufficiently resourced to do their job both at home and abroad.

Drugs, gun, cash found

YOUNGSTOWN

Police serving a search warrant Wednesday investigating drug activity at a South Dunlap Avenue home on the West Side found more than $700 cash, drugs and a loaded handgun as three young children were inside.

Tijuan Muldrow, 23, is in the Mahoning County jail on drug, child endangering and weapons charges. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Police found fentanyl, methamphetamine and a loaded .45-caliber handgun.

Reports said the gun and drugs were within reach of the children, ages 8, 1 and 1 week, which is why the child-endangering charge was filed.

2 fatal overdoses

NILES

A man and woman fatally overdosed Monday at a 133 N. Arlington Ave. apartment and were found by the woman’s 17-year-old daughter, according to a city police report.

Police found the girls’ uncle Brian Cleckner, 36, of Lincoln Avenue, slouched on his knees and her mother, Veronica Vigorito, 43, of Isaac Avenue, lying on her side. Ambulance personnel pronounced them dead after 9:30 p.m.

The girl said the two were still alive when she returned from work about two hours prior, but she and two other males in their 20s whom she later invited to the apartment “heard a thump from outside the room” but “didn’t think anything of it.”

Police found diazepam, an anti-anxiety medication branded as Valium, amphetamine and miscellaneous pills in the home, as well as a rolled dollar bill typically used to snort drugs, according to the report.

Road-rage incident

AUSTINTOWN

A woman driving her sons to school Wednesday told police another motorist flung racial slurs at her sons and tried to run their vehicle off the road.

The woman said she was traveling on Mahoning Avenue with her two 18-year-old sons, headed to Austintown Fitch High School when she cut off another white male motorist in a smaller, red Kia due to poor lane visibility. A verbal confrontation ensued between the 18-year-olds and the other driver.

When the woman ignored a green light at the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and North Four Mile Run Road, the other driver tapped her rear bumper, damaging it, according to the report. When she sped up, the man followed and “tried to run her off the road,” she told police.

The suspect’s vehicle is registered to a woman whose contact information was unavailable, the report states.

MLK event is Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Worship Service, which was canceled Sunday due to inclement weather, will take place at 3:30 p.m. this Sunday at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave. The speaker will be the Rev. Todd Johnson, senior pastor of Second Baptist Church of Warren. The Rev. J. Dwayne Heard is pastor of the host church.

New computer server

LIBERTY

The trustees Thursday unanimously approved a resolution to approve a new computer server installed by JD Services of Dublin at a one-time price of $7,918. The police will use the server 24 hours a day and the township administration will use it for eight hours a day.

Trustee Greg Cizmar said the police fund will cover two-thirds of the cost, and the general fund will cover the remainder.

Fire Rescue Symposium

CANFIELD

Mahoning County Fire Chiefs Association will host its 21st annual Fire Rescue Symposium at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road.

More than 175 firefighters from Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Stark counties as well as western Pennsylvania will be in attendance.

EMS-focused training, which will take place Saturday, will feature endocrine crisis in children, altered mental status in children and pediatric sepsis with Dr. Naa Adorkor Allotey, pediatric physician, and MaryAnn Forrester, EMS coordinator, both of Akron Children’s Hospital.

“Building Collapse” will be the focus of Sunday’s programs with retired deputy Jim Smith of the Philadelphia Fire Department and “Firefighter Rescue Operations” by assistant fire chief James Crawford of Midway Fire Rescue in South Carolina.

O.A.R. guitarist donates

LIBERTY

Jerry DePizzo, Liberty High School graduate and saxophonist and guitarist for the rock band Of A Revolution (O.A.R), will donate $12,000 in musical instruments to the district and meet with students at noon today.

In 2006, DePizzo and the other O.A.R members started a fund called Heard the World. It was created with the mission of helping children through music and education. The band has raised more than $1 million, $79,000 of which has been donated to Liberty schools. DePizzo will donate three tubas to the district.

Speech meet planned

hubbard

Hubbard High School will host a speech meet at 8 a.m. Saturday for students in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. There are 275 students registered for the meet. The students are from high schools in Austintown, Canfield, Cardinal Mooney, Champion, Columbiana, East Liverpool, Howland, Hubbard, North Jackson, Niles, Poland, South Range and Ursuline High School, Warren G. Harding High School and Youngstown East High School.

The top winners will qualify for the district speech meet, and those who do well will qualify for the state speech tournament, said Chris Moriarty, Hubbard’s speech team adviser.

Seminar, dinner dance

BOARDMAN

Warriors Inc. will present “Love, Life & Relationships,” an enrichment seminar and dinner dance, Feb. 9 at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.

The seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the dance portion will be from 6 to 10 p.m. with check-in at 5:30. Cost is $65 per couple or $35 for an individual. The event includes continental breakfast, conference materials and live entertainment.

The seminar is designed to strengthen men and women and to equip them with essential tools to produce healthy relationships.

Register on eventbrite.com or call Tammy Hale at 330-783-5440 by Saturday.

Facilitators are Stan and Da Nang Ferrell, marriage counselors and founders of Treasures of Excellence Ministries in Austin, Texas.

Guy Burney, executive director of Youngstown’s Community Initiative to Reduce Violence and founder and CEO of Thrive Development, will be the speaker.

EGCC moves program

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastern Gateway Community College has announced the move of its Mahoning County Aspire program onto the campus of Valley Center, 101 E. Federal St., effective Monday.

Ohio’s Aspire programs provide free services for individuals who need assistance acquiring the skills to be successful in post-secondary education and training and employment. Local programs offer classes at flexible locations and on different days and times to meet diverse needs.

All students are required to attend orientation, where an assessment is given to help determine the individual’s educational needs and goals.

Court upholds ruling

YOUNGSTOWN

The state’s highest court has said it is upholding an appeal’s court ruling that the guilty plea of a 2016 murder suspect should be stricken.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the Ohio State Supreme Court ruled it have no jurisdiction over a 2016 murder case appeal, and ruled the 7th District Court of Appeal’s ruling should stand.

Vincent Reber, 23, pleaded guilty in 2016 to aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of 28-year-old Daniel Sanford on Belden Avenue.

Reber was sentenced to 20 years to life on the aggravated-murder charge, as well as an 11-year sentence on the aggravated-robbery charge, 21 News reports,

In the appellate court ruling, Reber’s right to due process was denied because the morning of the hearing in which he pleaded guilty he asked for a continuance and was denied.

In addition, the appellate court found Reber was “coerced” into a guilty plea by the trial court.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains then appealed to the Supreme Court. The case will now be sent back to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to be heard.

Car, pickup crash

VIENNA

Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a head-on crash outside the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

A car and a pickup truck collided on King Graves Road just before 8 am., according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

At the time of the accident, slippery road conditions were reported throughout Trumbull County.

First responders from Vienna Township and the air base were called out to the crash scene. There was no word on the identity or condition of the victims. The road was shut down while police investigated.

Donations sought

HUBBARD

The Kyrsten Elizabeth Studer Foundation is seeking donations for its upcoming annual Kyrsten’s Kloset fundraiser.

People can donate dresses, shoes, jewelry and auction items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 519 Grace St.

The annual Kyrsten’s Kloset event will be March 23-24 this year from noon to 4 p.m. at 110 Orchard Ave. Students can get donated prom dresses but must sign a pledge to never drink and drive in return. Kyrsten Studer was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2003.

Gas leak at bank fixed

NEW MIDDLETOWN

A gas leak at the Chemical Bank in the village has been repaired.

Police Chief Vince D’Egidio said Dominion East Ohio was able to make quick repairs to a gas line at the bank that was hit by a snowplow. The plow driver was cited for driving under suspension, D’Egidio said.