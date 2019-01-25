Road-rage incident

AUSTINTOWN

A woman driving her sons to school Wednesday told police another motorist flung racial slurs at her sons and tried to run their vehicle off the road.

The woman said she was traveling on Mahoning Avenue with her two 18-year-old sons, headed to Austintown Fitch High School when she cut off another white male motorist in a smaller, red Kia due to poor lane visibility. A verbal confrontation ensued between the 18-year-olds and the other driver.

When the woman ignored a green light at the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and North Four Mile Run Road, the other driver tapped her rear bumper, damaging it, according to the report. When she sped up, the man followed and “tried to run her off the road,” she told police.

The suspect’s vehicle is registered to a woman whose contact information was unavailable, the report states.