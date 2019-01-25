POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Jan. 18

Criminal damaging: A portion of siding was damaged on a residence in the 2100 block of Lyon Boulevard.

BOARDMAN

Jan. 17

Arrests/drugs: Officers investigated a suspicious person at a Boardman-Poland Road gas station before charging Raul I. Blount, 18, of Jennette Drive, Boardman, with two counts of drug abuse and one each of possessing drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business after saying Blount initially refused to get out of his vehicle and before alleging they found a bag with 7.8 grams of suspected marijuana and a large electronic scale with suspected marijuana residue. In addition, Blount made furtive hand movements, which impeded their investigation, a report showed. Also arrested was Debora A. Shannon, 21, same address, who was wanted on a Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: Chayne C. Cefalde, 20, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, surrendered on a theft charge after 11 pieces of jewelry valued at $1,105 were stolen from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Ke’laya T. Banks, 19, of Mount Vernon Avenue; Ny’asia L. Patterson, 20, of Dover Road; and Ationna C. Crues, 26, of Lanterman Avenue, all faced theft charges. The three Youngstown women were accused of stealing about $573 worth of clothing from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 200 block of Washington Boulevard, where pry marks were found on a wall. Police, however, found no signs of forced entry, and nothing appeared to be missing, they said.

Theft: A woman noticed a $300 ring missing from her Wolosyn Circle apartment.

Theft: Emanuel K. Valentin, 21, of Parkview Avenue, Youngstown, surrendered on a theft charge, related to a shoplifting situation Dec. 2, 2018, in which about $138 worth of assorted toys was stolen from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Domestic violence: Liberty Township police handed custody of Jason A. Rosenberger, 36, to Boardman authorities. Rosenberger, of Selma Avenue, Youngstown, was charged after his girlfriend, of West Boulevard, alleged he twice struck and pushed her to the ground and at one point dragged the accuser through mud and grass during an argument last November at a friend’s apartment.

Theft: Police at Boardman Area Court on Market Street booked Tangier R. Fitzgerald, 33, of East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, on a theft charge after a $230 pair of men’s tennis shoes was stolen last November from Footaction in Southern Park Mall.

Robbery: Authorities responded to a possible fight at a Market Street motel, where a woman alleged a man she was dating beat her up and robbed the victim of her purse before leaving and threatening to kill the accuser if she reported the crime.

Theft: Nyah R. Anderson, 24, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, was charged with intentionally switching price tags several times on articles of clothing at Walmart before self-scanning the merchandise and paying with the lower-priced, incorrect tags.

Theft: Two boys in Dollar General, 4996 Market St., reportedly ate a bag of potato chips without paying for the item.

Jan. 18

Arrest: After pulling him over on Maywood Drive, officers took into custody Antonio E. Rodriguez, 35, of Mariner Avenue, Youngstown. He was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging failure to appear on a contempt-of-court charge.

Arrests: While dealing with a shoplifting situation at Kohl’s, authorities charged Brandice R. Shaffer, 37, of Halls Heights Avenue, Youngstown, with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, theft and criminal trespassing, as well as Mark E. Rohrbaugh, 60, of Atlanta Avenue, Austintown, with resisting arrest, failure to comply with police, obstructing official business and complicity to theft. After about $100 worth of clothing had been stolen from the retail store, Rohrbaugh refused to follow officers’ commands when they pulled him over near South Avenue, a report stated.

Assault: A Salem woman told police her former boyfriend punched her left cheek as she drove on South Avenue and while they argued about their relationship.

Fraud: A Tara Drive man said he received a bogus email claiming he owes money to a doctor’s office. The physician realized it was a scam.

Harassment: A Massachusetts Avenue woman said a neighbor whom she’s in the process of evicting continues to send her such text messages.

Theft: A Salem woman reported three prescriptions stolen as she rode a Western Reserve Transit Authority bus in the 7400 block of Market Street.

Domestic violence: Brandon C. Davis, 43, of Tanglewood Drive, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his wife alleged that when she found her cellphone that he hid from her, Davis pushed her into a bedroom wall and choked the accuser. After they both fell as she tried to break free, Davis forcefully placed his knee against her chest while holding the victim down and continuing to choke her, she further alleged.

Fraud: An Amberwood Trail man found out his personal information had been used to obtain out-of-state cellphone services and to make three fraudulent purchases in California that totaled $3,909.

Harassment: A manager with a U.S. Route 224 Mexican restaurant reported the business received several days’ worth of anonymous calls in some of which the person yelled profanities.

Harassment: A West Boulevard woman said her former husband made about 36 such calls to her in a two-day period.

Theft: A woman told authorities that a $10,000 diamond ring and about $2,000 worth of antique coins and bills were stolen from her father, of East Huntington Drive.

Harassment: A Poland woman who left a Doral Drive store saw that someone had left on her car windshield a Polaroid photograph of two people that she deemed inappropriate.

Drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop on Market Street led to the arrest of Tonia M. Haynes of Bennington Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Mercer County, Pa., warrant. Haynes, 42, also was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia when, police alleged, a cut straw with what appeared to be drug residue and two bills containing a white powdery substance were found in the car.

Theft: A woman discovered a $2,500 wedding ring missing from her Hitchcock Road home.

Theft: Norma J. Esposito, 69, of Riley Avenue, Struthers, faced theft and receiving-stolen-property charges after about $313 worth of lunch meat, beauty products and other merchandise was stolen from Marc’s, 7121 Tiffany Blvd. Also, a bag containing 16 items that Esposito admitted having stolen from Hobby Lobby on Route 224 was found, police alleged.

Jan. 19

Arrest: A traffic stop on South Avenue led to Jennifer K. Kellish’s arrest. Kellish, 42, of South, Boardman, was wanted on two Youngstown Municipal Court bench warrants; she also faced a felony-escape charge after being accused of leaving St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on foot while in custody.

Criminal damaging: A West Midlothian Boulevard man noticed a rear window to his pickup truck was broken.

Menacing: A Shadyside Drive woman reported another woman threatened via a Facebook message to come to the accuser’s residence to beat her up.

Theft by deception: A woman in her 40s reportedly made a fraudulent return of merchandise at Dollar General, 5953 South Ave., in exchange for a gift card after having entered the discount store empty-handed.

Trespassing: A Windsor Road couple told police they saw a man enter their property and check their vehicle, possibly to steal valuables.

Theft: Youngstown police surrendered custody of Joshua E. Fairchild, 38, to township authorities. Fairchild, of Pasadena Avenue, Youngstown, faced a felony-theft charge after being accused of renting a $3,642 floor-sander machine July 28, 2017, from Rental Corral, 4627 Market St., then failing to return it.

Jan. 20

Assault: Officers responded to a possible fight at a Sierra Madre Trail residence, where a Youngstown woman told them she had been punched at least 12 times in the face after she attempted to retrieve a coat. The victim had minor injuries to the area.

Theft by deception: An Arlene Avenue man who was planning a trip to Las Vegas told police he sent a man $249 up front after the second man had posted on Craigslist an ad for inexpensive airfares, but that the advertiser neither sent the accuser an itinerary as promised nor responded to his attempts to make contact.

Harassment: A South Schenley Avenue man said his former girlfriend sent numerous unwanted text messages that included false claims that he had struck her.

Jan. 21

Assault: An Austintown man at a Tiffany Boulevard motel told officers another man assaulted him after the accuser had invited the other man to his room, though the victim provided vague details.

Fraud: A Maple Drive woman reported having received a series of intimidating calls in which one caller recited the accuser’s Social Security and checking-account numbers, then threatened to have fraud charges filed against her if she failed to call back.

Theft: A man in his late 20s or early 30s reportedly stole about $209 worth of video games from The Exchange, 339 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Theft: Two women reportedly took an unknown quantity of merchandise from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Jan. 22

Aggravated menacing/criminal damaging: A Willow Drive woman alleged a friend shoved a lamp off an end table in the apartment, kicked and damaged a door frame while leaving and threatened to return to shoot and kill the accuser in what apparently had started as an argument related to another person’s baptism.

Aggravated menacing: A Shields Road woman reported a man who claimed to be a lieutenant in the military threatened to kill the accuser unless she provided her cellphone information to him.

Robbery: A Youngstown woman told authorities two men pulled guns on her as she tried to sell them an iPad in the 3900 block of South Schenley Avenue. The robbers took her cellphone and $1,000 to $2,000 in cash, she also reported.

Theft: Police at a Cook Avenue apartment picked up Dennis J. Hays II, 27, of Maplewood Avenue, Struthers, who was charged with stealing two TVs last month from Walmart.