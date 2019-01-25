O.A.R. guitarist donates

LIBERTY

Jerry DePizzo, Liberty High School graduate and saxophonist and guitarist for the rock band Of A Revolution (O.A.R), will donate $12,000 in musical instruments to the district and meet with students at noon today.

In 2006, DePizzo and the other O.A.R members started a fund called Heard the World. It was created with the mission of helping children through music and education. The band has raised more than $1 million, $79,000 of which has been donated to Liberty schools. DePizzo will donate three tubas to the district.