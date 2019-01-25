New computer server
LIBERTY
The trustees Thursday unanimously approved a resolution to approve a new computer server installed by JD Services of Dublin at a one-time price of $7,918. The police will use the server 24 hours a day and the township administration will use it for eight hours a day.
Trustee Greg Cizmar said the police fund will cover two-thirds of the cost, and the general fund will cover the remainder.
