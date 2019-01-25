mahoning county

Indictments

A county grand jury Thursday indicted these people on these charges:

Daniel M. Bell, 26, Beverly Avenue, two counts of domestic violence and endangering children.

John Stapleton, 24, Cleveland, interference with custody.

Mark A. Stahura, 24, Center Street, Struthers, possession of cocaine.

Jesse L. Kessinger, 26, Imperial Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and falsification.

Gabriel Rocchio, 37, New Cumberland, W.Va., possession of heroin.

Andre R. Barnett, 25, Market Street, Boardman, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin with forfeiture specifications.

Sierra Daniels, 20, and Martina Lyons, 22, both of Philadelphia, robbery and theft.

Kevin R. Massie, 22, Griswold Avenue, Boardman, trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Brandon R. Serfozo, 33, Homestead Drive, Boardman, grand theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Dawna S. Martin, 33, Mona Lane, possession of heroin.

Robert Watt, 47, Madison Avenue, Sharon, Pa., and Jill Hoolahan, 37, Gibson Street, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, possession of cocaine, falsification and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha Young, 24, South Main Street, Austintown, and Jade Antonelli, 23, Stratford Drive, Boardman, possession of heroin and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Brian C. Ward, 35, Nottingham Drive, domestic violence, assault, possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.

Ruth A. Jordan, 49, Richmond Avenue, Newton Falls, theft and two counts of forgery.

Kyronn Copeland, 27, Alameda Avenue, possession of heroin, possession of drugs and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications.

James S. Elliott Jr., 29, Arlene Avenue, Boardman, robbery with a repeat violent-offender specification.

Breanna Shreve, 31, state Route 39, Wellsville, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, falsification and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodney Ciccone, 46, Town-send Avenue, possession of heroin.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts