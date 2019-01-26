Library seeking architect for main branch renovation

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County board is seeking an architectural firm to plan the estimated $21 million renovation to the library’s main branch along Wick Avenue, a 108-year-old Carnegie library renovated in 1954 and 1996.

Board members during a Thursday meeting approved an advertisement for contractor qualifications. The board’s Building and Sites Committee also met Thursday to draft a request similar to previous contractor requests, said Aimee Fifarek, executive director.

The requests will be released early next month with returns expected within six weeks, she said.

