Kravitz Deli hosts free meals Sunday for fed furloughed workers, military families
LIBERTY — Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave., will host a free meal for people who have been negatively affected by the federal government furlough and their families, as well as any active-duty service members and their families, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The menu will consist of chicken noodle soup, corned beef or turkey sandwiches, potato salad and a fountain drink.
