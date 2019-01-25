BREAKING: Trump: Deal reached to reopen government

Kravitz Deli hosts free meals Sunday for fed furloughed workers, military families


January 25, 2019 at 1:20p.m.

LIBERTY — Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave., will host a free meal for people who have been negatively affected by the federal government furlough and their families, as well as any active-duty service members and their families, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The menu will consist of chicken noodle soup, corned beef or turkey sandwiches, potato salad and a fountain drink.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$364900