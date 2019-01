Free dinner

Free community dinner, sponsored by SOAR, a Youngstown United Methodist Team Ministry, Lockwood United Methodist Church, 4570 Lockwood Blvd., Boardman, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The menu is chili, grilled-cheese sandwiches, applesauce, drinks and desserts.

