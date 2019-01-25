CANFIELD

Mahoning County Fire Chiefs Association will host its 21st annual Fire Rescue Symposium at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road.

More than 175 firefighters from Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Stark counties as well as western Pennsylvania will be in attendance.

EMS-focused training, which will take place Saturday, will feature endocrine crisis in children, altered mental status in children and pediatric sepsis with Dr. Naa Adorkor Allotey, pediatric physician, and MaryAnn Forrester, EMS coordinator, both of Akron Children’s Hospital.

“Building Collapse” will be the focus of Sunday’s programs with retired deputy Jim Smith of the Philadelphia Fire Department and “Firefighter Rescue Operations” by assistant fire chief James Crawford of Midway Fire Rescue in South Carolina.