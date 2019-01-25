Drugs, gun, cash found

YOUNGSTOWN

Police serving a search warrant Wednesday investigating drug activity at a South Dunlap Avenue home on the West Side found more than $700 cash, drugs and a loaded handgun as three young children were inside.

Tijuan Muldrow, 23, is in the Mahoning County jail on drug, child endangering and weapons charges. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Police found fentanyl, methamphetamine and a loaded .45-caliber handgun.

Reports said the gun and drugs were within reach of the children, ages 8, 1 and 1 week, which is why the child-endangering charge was filed.