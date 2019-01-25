Cavs' Thompson to miss 2 more weeks with sprained foot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson will miss about two more weeks because of a sprained left foot, another blow to the NBA's worst team.

The team provided the update today for the 6-foot-10 veteran, who has been sidelined for the past four games.

The Cavs (9-40) have lost five straight and 17 of 18 entering Friday's home game against Miami.

Thompson is averaging 11.5 points and a career-high 11.1 rebounds in 35 games. He has been one of the few bright spots for the rebuilding, three-time defending Eastern Conference champions.

The Cavs could soon be getting back All-Star Kevin Love. He has missed most of the season after foot surgery but continues to progress and is doing more on-court rehab.

Cleveland coach Larry Drew was encouraged by what Love was able to do during today's shoot-around, which consisted mostly of taking part in offensive drills.

"What I saw of Kevin this morning, I was almost in awe – how well he moved, how well he passed," Drew said. "I've been watching in workouts and he's been shooting the ball extremely well."

Drew said Love still hasn't gone through any contact drills and no timetable has been established for when he will return.