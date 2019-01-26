Budding YouTube videographer killed in her East Side home

YOUNGSTOWN

Fantasia Aponte had a girls’ weekend planned with her friend Crystal Hernandez.

Hernandez, who was adept at shooting videos for YouTube and was studying to be a makeup artist, was going to do her friend’s makeup and film it as a tutorial for the website and teach Aponte how to make tutorials.

Instead, Hernandez was shot to death Thursday evening in her McBride Street apartment on the East Side after police received several calls about 9:30 p.m. reporting large amounts of gunfire in the area.

Her death is Youngstown's first homicide in 2019.

Lt. Brian Welsh said detectives are trying to figure out if the woman was killed in a case of mistaken identity or was caught in the crossfire of an exchange of gunfire.

