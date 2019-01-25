2 fatal overdoses

NILES

A man and woman fatally overdosed Monday at a 133 N. Arlington Ave. apartment and were found by the woman’s 17-year-old daughter, according to a city police report.

Police found the girls’ uncle Brian Cleckner, 36, of Lincoln Avenue, slouched on his knees and her mother, Veronica Vigorito, 43, of Isaac Avenue, lying on her side. Ambulance personnel pronounced them dead after 9:30 p.m.

The girl said the two were still alive when she returned from work about two hours prior, but she and two other males in their 20s whom she later invited to the apartment “heard a thump from outside the room” but “didn’t think anything of it.”

Police found diazepam, an anti-anxiety medication branded as Valium, amphetamine and miscellaneous pills in the home, as well as a rolled dollar bill typically used to snort drugs, according to the report.