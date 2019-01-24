Woman reports road rage and slurs in Austintown episode

AUSTINTOWN

A woman driving her sons to school Wednesday morning told police another motorist flung racial slurs at her sons and tried to run their vehicle off the road.

The woman said she was traveling along Mahoning Avenue with her two 18-year-old sons, headed to Austintown Fitch High School when she cut off another white male motorist in a smaller, red Kia due to poor lane visibility. A verbal confrontation ensued between the 18-year-olds and the other driver.

When the woman ignored a green light at the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and North Four Mile Run Road, the other driver tapped her rear bumper, damaging it, according to the report. When she sped up, the man followed and "tried to run her off the road," she told police. She also claims the man threw a soda bottle at her vehicle.

She said she did not know whether her sons threw anything back at the other car. The officer noted he had warned one of the 18-year-olds for throwing things at vehicles earlier in the school year.

When the woman pulled into the parking lot of The Upstairs Lounge, the 18-year-olds attempted to confront the man but their mother ordered them back into their vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle is registered to a woman whose contact information was unavailable, the report states.