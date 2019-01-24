Trumbull County road closed due to flooding


January 24, 2019 at 12:05p.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that state Route 87 between state Route 45 and state Route 534 in Trumbull County is closed due to flooding. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$364900