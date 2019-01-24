Struthers adjusts condemnation, demolition laws

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

City council approved changes to the language governing building condemnation and demolition during its meeting Wednesday night.

Law Director John Zomoida said the ordinance was meant to clarify otherwise unclear or limiting language found in the previous version of the city’s code.

The new language expands the city’s ability to condemn buildings that are not zoned residential and allows the city to consider occupied buildings for demolition.

The change to the law was spurred by the city’s current campaign to demolish a pair of buildings on South Bridge Street that have been deemed safety concerns.

The buildings in the city’s sights are Eagle Antiques and 108 S. Bridge Street.

Zomoida said the city intends to move against 108 S. Bridge, but must wait to move on Eagle Antiques until after they receive the results of an inspection by the fire department and Safety Service Director Bob Norris.

Under the city’s law, the safety service director makes the ultimate decision on the fate of a building during an inspection, though Norris has stated that – as his background is not in building inspection – he would conduct inspections alongside someone with appropriate credentials.

Council unanimously approved the ordinance.

Also, former Safety Service Director Ed Wildes appeared at a public meeting for the first time since resigning in December due to health concerns.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Wildes addressed council and thanked members and the administration for their support and wished Norris luck.