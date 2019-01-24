UPDATE | Emergency crews on the scene of gas leak in New Middletown

NEW MIDDLETOWN — Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak in the village.

Police said a private snow plow operator contracted by Chemical Bank backed up and hit a gas meter, which is spewing high pressure gas.

Nearby businesses and people are being cleared from the area. The Springfield Library branch, 10418 Main St., for example, has closed for the day due to the leak.