METRO DIGEST || Search for new Youngstown schools CEO

Search for new CEO

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools could have its new chief executive officer selected by late April.

The school district has entered into a contract with Finding Leaders, a Sagamore Hills, Ohio, search firm, to find a new CEO. Krish Mohip, CEO since summer 2016, has announced that he’s not seeking an extension when his contract expires July 31. The district will pay Finding Leaders about $23,000.

Advertising to fill the position began this week with the application deadline set for March 22.

Finding Leaders is expected to present a list of semi-finalists to the commission by April 4 with a first round of interviews set for the week of April 8.

YCSD’s new CEO will be introduced to the community April 30 with a contract beginning by Aug. 1.

Anyone interested in the CEO position may contact Finding Leaders through its website, findingleaders.com, or by phone at 216-225-2787.

Pleads not guilty

YOUNGSTOWN

A 21-year-old woman kicked in the door of a Lexington Avenue home Tuesday wanting “baby food for her son,” according to a city police report.

Alexis M. Widget told police she recently had an argument with her child’s father and was leaving. The child’s father said Widget broke the door to his mother’s home and officers found it off some of its hinges.

Widget had just earlier crashed her vehicle into a stop sign and another vehicle near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Covington Street on the North Side and left the scene of the accident, according to the report.

Officers arrested Widget on a burglary charge and transported her to the Mahoning County jail. Her son was left with his father.

Widget pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal damaging during her Tuesday arraignment in Youngstown Municipal Court. Her bond was set at $1,000 or 10 percent cash or surety.

Naturalization event

YOUNGSTOWN

A naturalization ceremony of 12 new citizens will take place at 11 a.m. today at the Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St.

The oath will be administered by Anthony Vivo, county clerk of courts.

Robbed at gunpoint

boardman

A township woman told police she was robbed at gunpoint at her Schenley Avenue apartment Tuesday evening.

According to a police report, the victim said she met with the two suspects to sell them an iPad.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun, and they both fled, taking the victim’s cellphone and about $1,000 in cash, the victim told police.

She described one suspect as a black male about 5 feet 8 inches tall with gold lower teeth and about 30 to 33 years old. The other suspect was a black male in his late 20s, slightly taller than the first suspect, with a beard and weighing about 240 pounds.

Teen identified

YOUNGSTOWN

The 16-year-old who led police on a high-speed chase through Austintown in a stolen vehicle Friday evening was identified as Brodi Madrid of Oregon.

Madrid faces felony counts of failure to comply with a police order and receiving stolen property, said Juvenile Court Administrator Wes Skeels. He is set for arraignment today in juvenile court.

Police spotted Madrid driving a work van belonging to his guardian without headlights. When pursued, Madrid took off, reaching speeds of 70 mph and ignoring traffic signs and signals, according to a police report. He ultimately struck a utility pole and was arrested at gunpoint.

Madrid, who told arresting officers he “wanted to die,” underwent a psychological evaluation when he was admitted to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center, where he remains.

School choice event

YOUNGSTOWN

Stambaugh Charter Academy, 2420 Donald Ave., will host families and community organizations from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today to celebrate school choice and showcase high quality school choice options in the area.

Several past and present students will speak about the difference school choice has made in their lives.

Armed robbery

AUSTINTOWN

All on-duty road officers converged on the Country Fair convenience store along North Canfield Niles Road for an armed robbery just before midnight Tuesday.

The suspect, described as a white male dressed in dark clothing, gloves and a white bandana over his face who may have tattoos near his eye, pointed a handgun toward clerks and made off on foot with $350, according to a police report.

Surveillance footage shows the man ran toward a large, dark-colored vehicle that traveled south along North Canfield Niles Road.

North Side robbery

YOUNGSTOWN

A city woman told police someone held her up outside her home and stole $300. The robbery occurred just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.

The woman claimed she was walking toward her home near the intersection of Ohio and Upland avenues on the North Side when an unidentified black male with dreadlocks and facial hair wearing a black coat and gray sweatpants approached her from behind, stuck an unknown object into her back and said “Freeze!”, according to the report.

He then took the cash from her pocket and called for a cab, which took him from the area, the report says.