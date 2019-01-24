Police find drugs, loaded gun and kids in Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN

Police serving a search warrant on Wednesday, investigating drug activity at a South Dunlap Avenue home, found more than $700 cash, drugs and a loaded handgun as three young children were inside.

Tijuan Muldrow, 23, is in the Mahoning County jail on drug, child endangering and weapons charges. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Police found fentanyl, methamphetamine and a loaded .45-caliber handgun.

Reports said the gun and drugs were within of the children, ages 8, 1 and one-week, which is why the child endangering charge was filed.