Math 24 Competition postponed


January 24, 2019 at 9:21a.m.

CAMPBELL, OH - The Fifth Annual Math 24 Competition scheduled for Thursday, January 24th at 6 p.m. has been postponed due to weather conditions.

This event will be rescheduled for a to-be-determined date.

