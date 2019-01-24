Math 24 Competition postponed
CAMPBELL, OH - The Fifth Annual Math 24 Competition scheduled for Thursday, January 24th at 6 p.m. has been postponed due to weather conditions.
This event will be rescheduled for a to-be-determined date.
