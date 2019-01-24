Man and woman fatally overdose in Niles apartment

NILES

A man and woman fatally overdosed Monday at a 133 N. Arlington Ave. apartment and were found by the woman's 17-year-old daughter, according to a city police report.

Upon entering the home, police found the girls' uncle Brian Cleckner, 36, of Lincoln Avenue, slouched on his knees and her mother Veronica Vigorito, 43, of Isaac Avenue, laying on her side and both with blue faces. Lane EMS personnel pronounced them dead at the home after 9:30 p.m.

The girl said the two were still alive when she returned from work about two hours prior, but she and two other males in their twenties whom she later invited to the apartment "heard a thump from outside the room" but "didn't think anything of it."

The males noticed Cleckner and Vigorito "passed out on the kitchen floor." The girl said she attempted to wake Vigorito and put her in bed but she was unresponsive.

Police found diazepam, an anti-anxiety medication branded as Valium, amphetamine and miscellaneous pills in the home, as well as a rolled dollar bill typically used to snort drugs and three cell phones, according to the report.