Mahoning officials bracing for recycling rate hike

YOUNGSTOWN

As Mahoning County commissioners request bids to renew recycling hauling services for another three years, Solid Waste Management District officials brace for a rate hike, partially due to recyclables’ flagging economy and new, stringent Chinese import regulations.

Commissioners approved bid advertisements during a meeting today and set Feb. 20 for bid openings.

The county’s current hauling contract with Republic Services of Youngstown, expiring June 14, was set at $22.65 per container lifted.

Recyclable hauling totaled about $414,000 in 2018, making it the Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District’s most expensive program, said district Director Lou Vega.

But in the three years since the county’s last hauling deal was struck, the recyclables market fell off. Entities that once made money off processing recyclables are now paying to get rid of them, Vega said.

Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.