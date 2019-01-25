Local leaders air concerns about Y'town schools' operation

YOUNGSTOWN

Local leaders aired concerns about the future of Youngstown City Schools under House Bill 70 during a Community Leadership Coalition on Education news conference.

The coalition is composed of local community activists.

The Rev. Kenneth Simon, pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church and coalition member, said Thursday night the group has concerns as to “what has unfolded [under HB 70] in the last two years.”

HB 70, also referred to as the Youngstown Plan, enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire CEO Krish Mohip to lead the district and relegates the elected board of education to an advisory capacity.

State. Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, joined Simon in his concerns, calling HB 70 an “utter failure and a disaster.”

“What HB 70 has produced is ethical lapses, no-bid contracts, huge administrative salaries and concern and anxiety and resignation of most of the members of the Academic Distress Commission,” she said.

