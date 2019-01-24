Liberty trustees purchase new computer server


January 24, 2019 at 2:50p.m.

LIBERTY — The trustees unanimously approved a resolution to approve a new computer server installed by JD Services of Dublin at a one-time price of $7,918. The police will use the server 24 hours a day and the township administration will use it for eight hours a day.

Trustee Greg Cizmar said the police fund will cover two-thirds of the cost, and the general fund will cover the remainder.

