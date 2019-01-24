HOERIG TRIAL | Fate of Claudia Hoerig now being deliberated by jurors

9:55 a.m.

WARREN

The 12 jurors have gone to the jury room to begin deliberating the guilt or innocence of Claudia Hoerig in her aggravated murder trial following the reading of the jury instructions. The four alternates have been dismissed and will not be needed, Judge Andrew Logan said.

She is accused of plotting to gun down her husband Karl in their Newton Falls home in 2007.

Claudia, her attorneys and prosecutors were in the courtroom for the reading of the jury instructions, but none of the Hoerig family members who have been in the courtroom throughout the trial attended this morning.

It appears no one from Claudia's family has attended the trial.

A verdict would bring an end to a drama that touched on location ranging from New York City to Newton Falls, Ohio; Brazil; the offices of the Trumbull County prosecutor and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan; and the U.S. State Department.

It could end a nearly 11-year, diplomatic negotiation between the United States and Brazil over whether Hoerig, 54, ought to be extradited to the United States after fleeing to her native Brazil from Newton Falls after killing her husband in their home March 12, 2007.

Following decisions by Brazil’s supreme court, the Brazilian government did allow U.S. officials to come get her Jan. 17, 2018, and bring her back to Trumbull County.

Claudia, a certified public accountant, has demonstrated an unwillingness to accept the legal advice of her attorneys, which were provided to her for free through the Ohio Public Defender’s Office.

And she has complained repeatedly outside of the court record in her Trumbull County Common Pleas Court aggravated murder case about her treatment in the county jail, her attorneys, prosecutors and the news media.

She discovered that she could file hand-written motions in federal court, and court officials there would allow the filings to be published to the federal court web site. As of Wednesday, she had filed eight motions and 20 other hand-written memoranda with Judge John R. Adams in Akron.

The filings frequently looked nothing like typical filings by a lawyer and covered a wide range of topics.

Yet none of the filings apparently addressed a topic Claudia brought up in cross examination Wednesday for the first time: She said she had been wearing a recording device on her wrist for the entire time she was with Karl.

It was unclear why the recordings were never part of the trial, but Claudia said she believed they were in the possession of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s office.

She said she even recorded the events of March 12, 2007, but had erased that recording while in Brazil.