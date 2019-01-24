COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

marriage LICENSEs

Patrick J. Durkin, 28, of 3235 Susan Circle, Youngstown, and Alexia N. Michalak, 28, of same.

Zachary D. Fox, 22, of 909 Cook Ave., Apt. 2, Boardman, and Allissa M. Frank, 20 of same.

Johnny M. Pixley, 37, of Boardman, and Kara L. Pecchia, 31, of Boardman.

Justin M. Zink, 27, of 1577 Weston Ave., Poland, and May Cho, 27, of Ontario, Canada.

Joseph J. Caudle, 23, of 826 Pennsylvania Ave., Youngstown, and Robyn L. Bores, 19, of same.

DOCKET

State v. Austin C. Chace, sentenced.

State v. Robert Chise, sentenced.

State v. Austin Harriss, sentenced.

State v. Jamel Patton, sentenced.

State v. Maurice Morris, pleads guilty.

State v. Ira Edwards, sentenced.

State v. Lisa Adams, pleads guilty.

State v. Michael Haynes, sentenced.

State v. Richard Garcia, pleads guilty.

David Whalen v. William Pizzuto Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. James E. Blount et al, foreclosure.

Resident Capital LLC v. BC Contracting LLC, order of magistrate.

Cay Wilson v. Allstate Insurance Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Patricia A. Gorsky et al v. Scott T. McColl et al, order of magistrate.

Kim L. Laney v. Tanya A. Scaduto et al, dismissed.

Page Snyder v. Michael A. Liberato et al, order of magistrate.

Paul A. Johnson Jr. v. Boardman Steel Fabricators LLC et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Herbert Reed Jr., dismissed.

State v. Christopher G. Plevniak II, dismissed.

State v. Dennis Brace, pleads guilty.

State v. Rodney J. Hamady, dismissed.

State v. Louis B. Cooke Jr., dismissed.

State v. Jeffrey Bachani, sentenced (2).

State v. Andrew L. Swanson, sentenced.

State v. Katie Obstler, sentenced.

State v. Maurice L. Barnes Jr., sentenced.

State v. Ronieque K. Requel, sentenced (2).

State v. Jerry T. Pittman, dismissed.

State v. Dontae D. Hubbert, sentenced.

State v. Louanne Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Andrew M. Nuzzi, pleads guilty.

State v. Leray Jackson, pleads guilty.

State v. Rayvon V. Parker, dismissed.

State v. Kadeem L. Gilmore, dismissed.

State v. Robert Kellogg, pleads guilty.

State v. Christopher Sturgeon, sentenced (2).

Advanced Recycling Systems Inc. v. National Trailer Services et al, settled.

Briana Walker Terrell v. Quantiera Hooten et al, dismissed.

Michael Duponty v. Karolyn M. Morris et al, order of magistrate.

Ralph A. Rendano v. Registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, order of magistrate.

Dalmond C. Walker v. Sarah B. Gruber et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. George Toole et al, order of magistrate.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Ashley Farinelli et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Heather M. Patzak, sentenced (2).

State v. David Kopnitsky, sentenced.

State v. Randall Vecchio, sentenced.

State v. Shawn M. Villers, sentenced.

State v. Nicholas M. Garritano, pleads guilty.

State v. Brian Donlow, sentenced.

State v. Candace R. White, sentenced.

State v. Joshua Pixley, dismissed.

State v. Justin Clark, pleads no contest.

State v. Dawn M. Jones, pleads guilty.

State v. Jackie L. Fullerman, sentenced.

State v. Abigail Rucker, pleads guilty.

State v. Austin M. Harriss, pleads guilty.

domestic relations

Patricia A. Toto and David J. Toto, dissolution granted.

Robert J. Holton and Diane E. Theis, dissolution granted.

Angela C. Panezott and Dominic J. Panezott, dissolution granted.

James M. Neiheisel and Cassandra L. Neiheisel, dissolution granted, wife returns to former name of Cassandra L. Simmons.

Mark V. Ramunno and Nancy J. Ramunno, dissolution granted.

Devon M. Cleland and Eric J. Uys, dissolution granted.

Keith Parris and Jennifer Parris, dissolution granted.

Michael S. Berry and Jessica D. Berry, dissolution granted.

Ashley E. Kane and Adam J. Kane, dissolution granted, wife returns to former name of Ashley Elizabeth Avnet.

Mark Bush and Tanya Bush, dissolution granted.